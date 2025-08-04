/Stephen Colbert to feature in murder mystery series after saying goodbye to The Late Show?

Stephen Colbert hosted The Late Show, one of America's late-night news talk shows. Recently, the renowned host announced the heartbreaking news that the channel behind the show, CBS, has decided to pull the plug after decades, leaving fans shocked and many outraged. Now, seems like Stephen has found a new gig in a murder mystery series. Know more details.

Stephen Colbert's new work in the murder mystery show

As per reports, the late-night frontman Stephen Colbert will be appearing as a late-night host for the upcoming episode of the crime comedy series Elsbeth. Reportedly, it is not known how the host will fit into the episode, but the details of his role have only been disclosed.

Also Read:

Reports suggest that Stephen Colbert will be playing the leading man of the fictional late-night talk show titled Way Late with Scotty Bristol. The role of his has long been in the works.

For the unversed, the show Elsbeth has been created by Robert and Michelle King and stars Carrie Preston, who plays the titular role. It is a spin-off of The Good Wife and The Good Fight. The show so far has released two seasons, ie, the first one was on February 29, 2024, and the second one was on October 17, 2024. The channel CBS has renewed the series for a third season, which has been scheduled to premiere on October 12, 2025.

Why was Stephen Colbert's The Late Show cancelled?

The show's cancellation comes after reports that CBS's parent company, Paramount, is settling a lawsuit with US President Donald Trump. Colbert's show has always been critical of the Trump administration.

Also Read: Singer Jessie J hospitalised weeks after revealing breast cancer diagnosis

CBS has stated that the reason for ending the show is purely financial and has nothing to do with the content. Reportedly, the network had recently laid off 3.5 per cent of its staff. Moreover, Paramount is also appealing to the Federal Communications Commission to approve its planned $8.4 billion agreement with Skydance Media.