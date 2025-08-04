/Stephen Colbert to feature in murder mystery series after saying goodbye to The Late Show?

Seems like the veteran host has got another gig after his late show got cancelled by the channel CBS. Reportedly, Stephen Colbert might be featuring in an upcoming episode of the series titled Elsbeth.
Stephen Colbert hosted The Late Show, one of America's late-night news talk shows. Recently, the renowned host announced the heartbreaking news that the channel behind the show, CBS, has decided to pull the plug after decades, leaving fans shocked and many outraged. Now, seems like Stephen has found a new gig in a murder mystery series. Know more details.
As per reports, the late-night frontman Stephen Colbert will be appearing as a late-night host for the upcoming episode of the crime comedy series Elsbeth. Reportedly, it is not known how the host will fit into the episode, but the details of his role have only been disclosed.
Also Read:
Reports suggest that Stephen Colbert will be playing the leading man of the fictional late-night talk show titled Way Late with Scotty Bristol. The role of his has long been in the works.
For the unversed, the show Elsbeth has been created by Robert and Michelle King and stars Carrie Preston, who plays the titular role. It is a spin-off of The Good Wife and The Good Fight. The show so far has released two seasons, ie, the first one was on February 29, 2024, and the second one was on October 17, 2024. The channel CBS has renewed the series for a third season, which has been scheduled to premiere on October 12, 2025.
The show's cancellation comes after reports that CBS's parent company, Paramount, is settling a lawsuit with US President Donald Trump. Colbert's show has always been critical of the Trump administration.
CBS has stated that the reason for ending the show is purely financial and has nothing to do with the content. Reportedly, the network had recently laid off 3.5 per cent of its staff. Moreover, Paramount is also appealing to the Federal Communications Commission to approve its planned $8.4 billion agreement with Skydance Media.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is an American late-night news talk show hosted by Stephen Colbert, which premiered on September 8, 2015. The show is the second and final iteration of CBS's Late Show franchise. The Late Show has remained the highest-rated American late-night talk show for nine consecutive seasons as of 2025, marking the longest winning streak in franchise history over its competitors; since 2019, it has exceeded The Tonight Show in key demographic viewership.