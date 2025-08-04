British singer Jessie J, who has delivered several hit songs including Flashlight, Masterpiece, and Do It Like a Dude, among others, has been hospitalised after suffering a health crisis weeks after she had revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Jessie also shared a health update and note with her concerned fans.

Why was Jessie J hospitalised?

Jessie J took to her official Instagram handle and shared that she had gotten an illness, which happened weeks after her surgery on her breast. She uploaded a picture of her arm and described what she had gone through in the hospital for the past 24 hours.

The caption of her post read, "I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot in the lung. IT IS NOT A BLOOD CLOT, THANK GOD. But they ran a lot of tests, which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs".

She also wrote, "I know many people who will have gone through this or a similar may or may not agree with me on this or not, and that's OK. But I know for me, the true hard journey of this whole thing physically was the day I went into surgery".

In another heartfelt follow-up post, she wrote, "Being unable to be the mother I usually am and having to change career plans has been frustrating. But it's life. Soon, fans took to social media platforms to wish her a speedy recovery. One user wrote, "OMG! I am wishing her a speedy recovery". Another user wrote, "Sending love and light to Jessie J. Our bodies hold more than we say and sometimes they speak louder than we do. If you are carrying invisible weight, let it out". "Get well soon, angel", wrote the third user.

Jessie J about her breast cancer diagnosis

This year, Jessie J revealed that she was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer at the age of 37. She also revealed that she had to go through a mastectomy, in which one of her breasts was removed to remove the cancer, and had to undergo surgery on the breast to get a similar appearance.

The singer updates her fans about her health status through social media posts, as she continues to recover from both cancer and the recent health scare she faced.

What do we know about Jessie J?

Jessie J, born and brought up in London, began her career on stage at the age of 11 with a role in the West End Musical Whistle Down the Wind. She gained recognition after her debut single Do It Like A Dude topped the charts. While her other single, Price Tag, gained her global status, which peaked on every music chart in several countries.