/OTT and theatrical releases of the week (August 4-10): Wednesday Season 2, Freaky Friday and more

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Aug 03, 2025, 17:22 IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 17:22 IST

(Photograph: Netflix/ Jio Hotstar)

The new month of August has begun, bringing with it an exciting lineup of shows and movies set to release, both on OTT platforms and in theatres. One of the most-anticipated shows and movies that are set to release this week are: Wednesday season 2, Freaky Friday and more. Scroll to check the list.

(Photograph: Netflix)

Release Date: August 6, 2025
Where to Watch: Netflix

After much anticipation, Volume One of the second season of the hit series Wednesday arrives this week. The story follows Wednesday Addams as she returns to Nevermore Academy and must fight to save her best friend’s life. The season stars Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, and Joy Sunday.

(Photograph: X)

Release Date: August 7, 2025
Where to Watch: JioCinema

Directed by Bong Joon-Ho, this English-language sci-fi film stars Robert Pattinson. Based on Edward Ahston's novel Micky 7, the synopsis of the film reads, ''During a human expedition to colonize space, Mickey 17, a so-called "expendable" employee, is sent to explore an ice planet.''

(Photograph: X/Prime video)

Release Date: August 8, 2025
Where to Watch: Prime Video

Directed by V V Surya Kumar, this survival drama stars Satya Dev and Anandhi. The story follows a group of fishermen who accidentally enter international waters and end up in jail. Their struggle to survive forms the heart of the narrative.

(Photograph: X)

Release Date: August 8, 2025
Where to Watch: Theatres

This week, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan return to theatres with Freaky Friday. Set 22 years after the original identity swap between Tess and Anna, this sequel revolves around another body-swapping crisis. This time, the swap happens among four people: Anna, Tess, Tess’s daughter Harper, and her soon-to-be stepdaughter Lily.

(Photograph: X/Jio Hotstar)

Release Date: August 8, 2025
Where to Watch: JioCinema

Based on a real-life incident, this series stars Naveen Kasturia as an Indian spy who goes to extraordinary lengths for his country. The show also features Mouni Roy and Mukesh Rishi in important roles.

(Photograph: X)

Release Date: August 8, 2025
Where to Watch: Theatres

This fun and hilarious drama follows a girl chasing her dream of opening a restaurant. Shot across various locations in London, the film introduces debutant Divita Juneja. Directed by Umesh Shukla, it also stars Prit Kamani, Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, and Sanjay Mishra.

