/Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal hosted show kicks off with grand opening, here's the list of confirmed contestants

Bigg Boss Malayalam version has returned with season 7, which will be hosted by veteran star Mohanlal. Check out the list of confirmed contestants on the day of the premiere of the reality show.
The wait is finally over with the grand launch of Bigg Boss season 7 Malayalam version. Veteran actor Mohanlal introduced the contestants in the grand launch episode of this season today. In this season, the show will consist of 20 contestants who will be competing with each other for the coveted trophy and cash prize. Let's check out who the contestants of this season are.
Aneesh Tharayil – Writer, farmer, and government employee (commoner).
Anumol – Television actress and anchor, noted for her work in Star Magic and Surabhiyum Suhasiniyum.
Aryan Kathuria – Model and actor, recognized for his role in the film Vadakkan.
Kalabhavan Sariga – Comedy artist.
Akbar Khan – Playback singer and live stage performer.
RJ Bincy – Radio jockey and television anchor.
Oneal Sabu – Lawyer-turned-food vlogger.
Binny Noobin – Medical doctor and television actress, known for her role in Geeta Govindam.
Abhilash – Television actor known for his role in Kaathodu Kaathoram.
Rena Fathima – Social media influencer
Ranjeet – Comedian, film and television actor known for his role in Munshi
Gizele Thakral – Model, actress, and former contestant on Bigg Boss Hindi season 9.
Sarika – Television Anchor
Shanavas Shanu – Television actor known for his roles in Kumkumapoovu and Seetha.
Nevin Cappresious – Choreographer
Adhila & Noora – LGBTQ+ rights advocates, known for promoting inclusivity.
Shaitya Santhosh – lawyer and reality television personality.
Renu Sudhi – Social media personality known for acting videos and photoshoots; wife of the Late actor Kollam Sudhi.
Appani Sarath - Actor, recognized for his role in the film Angamaly Diaries.
The seventh season of the Malayalam edition premiered today, ie, on August 3. The reality show is produced by Shine India and Banijay. It is available to watch on streaming giant JioHotstar. Mohanlal will be hosting the seventh season.
This time, a new house has been specifically constructed for the contestants for the Malayalam version in Chennai. For the unversed, the show has been hosted by Mohanlal ever since this reality show began.