/Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal hosted show kicks off with grand opening, here's the list of confirmed contestants

The wait is finally over with the grand launch of Bigg Boss season 7 Malayalam version. Veteran actor Mohanlal introduced the contestants in the grand launch episode of this season today. In this season, the show will consist of 20 contestants who will be competing with each other for the coveted trophy and cash prize. Let's check out who the contestants of this season are.

List of contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7?

Aneesh Tharayil – Writer, farmer, and government employee (commoner).



Anumol – Television actress and anchor, noted for her work in Star Magic and Surabhiyum Suhasiniyum.



Aryan Kathuria – Model and actor, recognized for his role in the film Vadakkan.



Kalabhavan Sariga – Comedy artist.



Akbar Khan – Playback singer and live stage performer.



RJ Bincy – Radio jockey and television anchor.



Oneal Sabu – Lawyer-turned-food vlogger.



Binny Noobin – Medical doctor and television actress, known for her role in Geeta Govindam.



Abhilash – Television actor known for his role in Kaathodu Kaathoram.



Rena Fathima – Social media influencer



Ranjeet – Comedian, film and television actor known for his role in Munshi



Gizele Thakral – Model, actress, and former contestant on Bigg Boss Hindi season 9.

Sarika – Television Anchor



Shanavas Shanu – Television actor known for his roles in Kumkumapoovu and Seetha.



Nevin Cappresious – Choreographer



Adhila & Noora – LGBTQ+ rights advocates, known for promoting inclusivity.

Shaitya Santhosh – lawyer and reality television personality.



Renu Sudhi – Social media personality known for acting videos and photoshoots; wife of the Late actor Kollam Sudhi.



Appani Sarath - Actor, recognized for his role in the film Angamaly Diaries.

All about Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7

The seventh season of the Malayalam edition premiered today, ie, on August 3. The reality show is produced by Shine India and Banijay. It is available to watch on streaming giant JioHotstar. Mohanlal will be hosting the seventh season.