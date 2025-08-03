/Orlando Bloom reacts to ex-fiancé Katy Perry's dating rumours with Justin Trudeau

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been making headlines for romance rumours after the duo was spotted several times spending quality time together. The Firework hitmaker, who was engaged to Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom, parted ways after nine years. Now, the Hollywood actor has responded to the dating rumours of the duo.

Orlando Bloom reacts to the romance rumours of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

Reportedly, as per the satirical site The Onion's Cheeky reply to Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's newfound romance, which wrote, "Just weeks after announcing his split with fiancée Katy Perry, English actor Orlando Bloom was photographed Friday dining with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel". This led to Orlando Bloom reacting with an applause emoji, who might have enjoyed the sarcasm and a slight jibe.

Soon, netizens too reacted to the post. One user wrote, "Clever, like a reversal of a famous politician dating a much younger movie star". Another user wrote, "Well played". "Bravo, guys", wrote the third user.

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau, and Orlando Bloom's relationship timeline

Katy Perry was earlier married to comedian Russell Brand in 2010 in India at a resort outside the Ranthambore sanctuary, as per reports. The divorce was finalized in 2012. Following this, she began dating Orlando Bloom in 2016, had a brief split in 2017, and finally got engaged in 2019. They have a daughter together named Daisy.

Orlando Bloom reportedly was in an on-off relationship with actress Kate Bosworth, which ended in 2006. Followed by his relationship with supermodel Miranda Kerr, first engaged in 2010, married the next month, and got divorced in 2013. They have a son together. Before dating Katy Perry, in 2014, he was dating French actress Nora Arnezeder.