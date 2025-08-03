/Kartik Aaryan warned by FWICE over event by Pakistani restaurant, actor's team issues statement

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan has received a stern warning from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). He has asked him not to attend the upcoming Azadi Utsav or Indian Independence Day celebration in Houston, Texas. However, the actor's team has now stated in regard to this.

Kartik Aaryan's team clears the air about the event in Houston

In the statement, the team stated, "Kartik Aaryan is not associated with this event in any capacity. He has never made an official announcement about participating in it. We have contacted the organisers and requested that all promotional materials featuring his name and image be removed."

This statement comes after FIWCE's letter to the actor and warning him to avoid the event. FWICE's letter to the actor read, "Dear Mr. Kartik Aaryan, You are widely regarded as one of the most talented and promising young actors in the Indian film industry today. Your journey from a humble beginning to becoming one of the most popular and bankable stars is both commendable and inspiring. Your dedication to your craft, connection with the youth, and clean public image have made you a respected and admired figure across the country and among the Indians worldwide."

It further read, "The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) is the parent body of all the 36 crafts of the Indian film and television industry and represents scores of members working across various sectors of the entertainment industry. FWICE has always stood for the protection of the dignity, rights, and national interest of its members, and for upholding the sovereignty and sentiments of our country. It is with a sense of deep concern and responsibility that the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) brings to your notice a matter involving your scheduled participation in an event titled Azadi Utsav - The Indian Independence Day to be held in Houston, USA, on 15th August 2025."

FWICE's main reason for objecting to the event is because it is being organized by Aga's Restaurant and Catering, a Pakistani-owned company by Mr Shaukat Maredia.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects

Kartik Aaryan has several projects in the pipeline including Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on February 13, 2026.