/Akon, who sung Chammak Challo, to return to India for 3-city tour this year: Check dates inside

After months of speculation, the wait is finally over. Akon the Grammy nominated global hitmaker behind chart-toppers like Smack That, Lonely, and the unforgettable Chammak Challo from Ra.One — is officially set to perform in India in 2025. Spearheading the tour is White Fox, with Percept Live onboard as co-producer.

Fans who grew up on his era-defining anthems have long awaited this moment, and now the dream is real: Akon’s India Tour 2025 is here.

For three electrifying nights November 9 in Delhi, November 14 in Bengaluru, and November 16 in Mumbai, the multiplatinum superstar will deliver a show that reminds the world why he has remained one of the most magnetic performers of the last two decades. From the first note of “Right Now (Na Na Na)” to the final chorus of “Don’t Matter,” this tour is set to shake arenas and ignite memories.

Tickets are already among the most coveted in the country. HSBC cardholders get early access starting August 8 at 1 PM, with general sales opening on August 10 at 10 PM, exclusively on District by Zomato.

The organizers are promising nothing short of a spectacle, with a high-voltage production that will take fans on a journey through Akon’s global reign fusing nostalgia with the adrenaline of a full-scale live arena experience.

Akon stated:



“India has always shown me so much love — it’s like a second home. The energy, the culture, the fans… it’s on another level. I’m beyond excited to be back and perform live for y’all. This tour is gonna be something special — let’s make history together!”



“Bringing Akon back to India is a celebration. This is the night fans have been waiting for. We promise an extravagant experience that will be remembered for years to come,” said Aman Kumar co founder of White Fox.

As the dates draw closer, the frenzy is building. Social media timelines are already buzzing with fan videos, nostalgic playlists, and countdowns as an entire generation one that danced, sang, and fell in love to Akon’s voice gets ready to witness their icon live on stage.