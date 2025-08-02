/Exhuma to The King-Eternal Monarch: K-dramas, movies showcasing versatility of Kim Go-eun

From the Guardian: The Lonely and Great God to starring in a movie titled Exhuma, Kim Go-eun has proved her versatility and willingness to take on challenging roles. Let's check out a few of her popular movies and K-dramas she has been part of.
South Korean actress Kim Go-eun has established herself as one of the most successful artists in the showbiz industry. Her acting skills, which have transitioned from drama Cheese in the Trap to leading a drama in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Kim Go-eun achieved global fame and cemented her status as one of the talented leading actresses.
The movie tells the story of Jae-hee, characterized by her sharp tongue and daring attitude, who is always at the center of gossip and hateful rumors. Meanwhile, Heung-soo is set on keeping his gay identity a secret for life.
One of the OG shows of Kim Go-eu! It tells the story of Kim Shin, an immortal goblin, who goes to find a human bride to remove an invisible sword from his chest and end his life. One day, school student Ji Eun-Tak confesses to him that she is the chosen one.
The horror-thriller film follows the story of a team of supernatural experts who soon discover what happens when you mess with the wrong grave, after tracing a strange ailment to a gravesite.
The show follows the story of a Korean emperor, Lee Gon, who tries to close the doors to a parallel world that was opened by demons; a detective tries to protect the people and the one she loves.
The thriller movie is the story of three sisters with a close bond after growing up in poverty, who become embroiled in a major incident and face off against the wealthiest family in the nation.
The movie, which is set in the 1980s, tells the story of a hardworking Mi Soo and optimistic Hyun Woo who meet at a bakery and fall in love while exchanging stories on a radio station. But their paths keep crossing, and the timing never seems to work out. How they figure out the relationship forms the main crux of the story.
It tells the story of Yu-mi, who eats, loves, and grows with her cells. It is a cell-based psychological romance that unravels the daily life of an ordinary office worker, Yumi, through the eyes of the cells in her head.