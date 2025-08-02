LOGIN
Exhuma to The King-Eternal Monarch: K-dramas, movies showcasing versatility of Kim Go-eun

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 02, 2025, 18:56 IST | Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 18:56 IST

From the Guardian: The Lonely and Great God to starring in a movie titled Exhuma, Kim Go-eun has proved her versatility and willingness to take on challenging roles. Let's check out a few of her popular movies and K-dramas she has been part of.

1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

South Korean actress Kim Go-eun has established herself as one of the most successful artists in the showbiz industry. Her acting skills, which have transitioned from drama Cheese in the Trap to leading a drama in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Kim Go-eun achieved global fame and cemented her status as one of the talented leading actresses.

2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The movie tells the story of Jae-hee, characterized by her sharp tongue and daring attitude, who is always at the center of gossip and hateful rumors. Meanwhile, Heung-soo is set on keeping his gay identity a secret for life.

3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

One of the OG shows of Kim Go-eu! It tells the story of Kim Shin, an immortal goblin, who goes to find a human bride to remove an invisible sword from his chest and end his life. One day, school student Ji Eun-Tak confesses to him that she is the chosen one.

4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The horror-thriller film follows the story of a team of supernatural experts who soon discover what happens when you mess with the wrong grave, after tracing a strange ailment to a gravesite.

5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The show follows the story of a Korean emperor, Lee Gon, who tries to close the doors to a parallel world that was opened by demons; a detective tries to protect the people and the one she loves.

6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The thriller movie is the story of three sisters with a close bond after growing up in poverty, who become embroiled in a major incident and face off against the wealthiest family in the nation.

7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The movie, which is set in the 1980s, tells the story of a hardworking Mi Soo and optimistic Hyun Woo who meet at a bakery and fall in love while exchanging stories on a radio station. But their paths keep crossing, and the timing never seems to work out. How they figure out the relationship forms the main crux of the story.

8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

It tells the story of Yu-mi, who eats, loves, and grows with her cells. It is a cell-based psychological romance that unravels the daily life of an ordinary office worker, Yumi, through the eyes of the cells in her head.

