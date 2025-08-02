/Shah Rukh Khan, Dilip Kumar and more: Bollywood actor's who said NO to Hollywood roles

Did you know that there are several Bollywood actors, who have said no to several big Hollywood movies? Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone are some of the few names. Check the list.
Bollywood and Hollywood are two of the most prominent film industries in the world. Over the years, several stars from both industries have worked across these cinematic worlds. But did you know that many actors have turned down Hollywood projects that went on to earn critical acclaim, accolades, and even cult status? Here's a list of actors who have said no to some major Hollywood films:
Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as King Khan, has had a remarkable career and boasts millions of fans across the globe. But did you know that he was offered Anil Kapoor's role in the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire? However, the actor reportedly turned down the film, believing the role wasn't meant for him.
Dilip Kumar was one of the legendary stars of the Indian film industry. But did you know he was once offered a role in an Oscar-winning movie? In 1962, he was approached to star in the British historical film Lawrence of Arabia. The movie later went on to win several Oscars, but he turned down the offer.
The late actor Irrfan Khan left behind an irreplaceable legacy. In a career spanning decades, he worked on several acclaimed projects in both Bollywood and Hollywood. But did you know that he once turned down a role in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar? It is said he declined the offer as he was busy filming D-Day and The Lunchbox at the time.
Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She made her Hollywood debut in 2017 alongside Vin Diesel in XXX: Return of Xander Cage. However, according to The Times of India, she was earlier offered a role in Fast & Furious 7 (2015). She passed on the opportunity as she was busy shooting for the action-comedy Happy New Year.
Priyanka Chopra, former Miss World, has made a significant mark in both Indian and global cinema, proving her acting skills. Currently working on several Hollywood projects, she was once offered a role in Immortals. However, she had to turn it down due to her packed schedule at the time.
Aishwarya Rai, the former Miss World, is the epitome of beauty and grace. While she gained international fame after her pageant win, it was her acting that solidified her position in the film industry. Though she has starred in several acclaimed films, did you know she turned down a role in the Oscar-nominated Troy alongside Brad Pitt? She reportedly declined due to the steamy scenes in the film.
