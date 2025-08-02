Singer Shilpa Rao is on cloud nine. The playback singer won her first National Award, and she can't be more grateful. On Friday (Aug 1), the 71st National Film Awards were announced, Rao won the Best Playback Singer for her popular song ‘’Chaleya'' from Jawan (2023). After her big win, Rao expressed her gratitude to the Government of India, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and the National Award jury for this incredible honour.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Rao shared, ''Today is an extremely special day. Thank you to the Government of India, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the National Award jury for this incredible honour. I’m truly humbled and grateful. A huge thank you to @iamsrk Sir, @anirudhofficial, @atlee47, #Bhushan Sir, @kumaarofficial Paji, @tseries.official , @redchilliesent @poojadadlani02 and the entire Jawaan team ❤️🤗.''

She added, ‘’My parents, my brother @anuragnaidu_music, my husband @riteshkrishnan and my family and friends, your love is my backbone. To all my Gurus and Ustads who taught me music. Everyone in the film fraternity who worked with me and has been a guide, my gratitude 🙏. To the audiences who carry my music in their hearts, this is yours as much as mine. Thank you for being there for me every day. Feeling overwhelmed, grateful and like a giant ball of love today. Thank you.''

In an exclusive interview with India Today, the singer expressed gratitude towards actor Shah Rukh Khan, “I mean, it's a lot of gratitude for so many people. Firstly, to Shah Rukh Khan, because it all started with his phone call asking me to be a part of Jawan. And then, of course, Anirudh Ravichander (composer). It goes without saying, but I have so much gratitude towards the whole team. I mean, even just the simple gesture of... we were working for the first time, but then the level of comfort, the level of energy, focus on recording the song, to be a part of it, matters a lot. It was so memorable.”

More about Rao's career

Rao is a celebrated playback singer and has given several hits in the Bollywood, Tamil and Telugu industries. During her college days, she was offered to sing the song ‘’Javeda Zindagi'' from Anwar (2007). She got her breakthrough with the release of ‘’Woh Ajbabee'' from The Train (2007).

She earned her first Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback singer for the song ‘’Khuda Jaane'' from Ranbir Kapoor's Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008).

In 2012, she teamed up with music maestro AR Rahman for the song Ishq Shava for Shah Rukh Khan's film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The other hits that she has given are ‘’Malang'' from Dhoom 2, Vishal–Shekhar's "Meherbaan" from Bang Bang!, ‘’Manmarziyaan" from Lootera and many others.

71st National Award winners

On Aug 1, the I&B ministry announced the list of winners of the National Film Awards 2023, and this year, Bollywood actors dominated the list. Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji won top acting awards.

Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey jointly won the Best Actor National Award. Khan won for his movie Jawan. Massey, on the other hand, has been honoured for his prolific work in the 12th Fail.