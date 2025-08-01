/National Film Awards 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey jointly win Best Actor, Rani Mukerji named Best Actress

Bollywood’s biggest star, Shah Rukh Khan, has won his first National Film Award. Considered India’s most prestigious film awards, the winners of the 71st National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Friday, August 1. Khan was awarded the Best Actor award- his first National Award in three-decade-long career, for his performance in Atlee’s hugely successful Jawan. The actor will share the award with Vikrant Massey, who won it for 12th Fail.

Bollywood had good representation at the National Awards 2023 as Rani Mukerji picked up the Best Actress award for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Shah Rukh Khan wins his first National Award

After ruling Bollywood for 33 years, superstar Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Award in the Best Actor category. While he has been ruling the hearts of audiences with his undeniable charm, wit, and outstanding performances for 33 years, a National Award is truly well-deserved for the superstar. Considering the kind of love he garners from across the globe, he remains one of the biggest superstars Indian cinema has ever had.

In Atlee's Jawan, Khan played a vigilante who takes on the system and sets the corrupt system right. The actor was seen in a double role and the film aslo featured Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone along with Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail continues to win heart

A small film but one that made a massive impact, 12th Fail not only put Vidhu Vinod Chopra back on the big league of directors but also gave Vikrant Massey instant stardom. Massey played real life IPS officer Manoj Sharma- who through grit and determination cracked the UPSC examination even though the odds were against him. A truly inspirational film, Massey's performance was lauded by one and all and will be remembered for years to come.

Rani Mukerji wins Best Actress National Film Award

Rani Mukerji's superlative act in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway won the hearts of the audience and then the jury. Mukerji also won her first National Film Award after a nearly three-decade-long career. The film was based on a real life incident and Mukerji played a mother who takes on the Norweigian government to get her children back after they are taken away from her on arbitary state rules.

Bollywood dominates National Film Awards 2023

Bollywood dominated the National Film Awards. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail won the Best Feature Film award. Sudipto Sen won Best Direction for The Kerala Story. Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani won the Best Popular Film for Wholesome Entertainment. Sanya Mirza starrer Kathal won Best Hindi Film. Janaki Bodiwal was named Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Vash. The actress would share the award with veteran Malayalam star Urvashi, who won for Ullazhukku.

Other notable winners includeVijayaraghavan and Muthupettai Somu Bhaska (Best Supporting Actor), Ullazhukku (Best Malayalam Film), Parking (Best Tamil Film), and Bhagavanth Kesari (Best Telugu Film).

2023 was one of the more successful years for Indian cinema post-pandemic. The year saw the release of popular Hindi films like Pathaan, Animal, 12th Fail, OMG 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, The Kerala Story, and Adipurush- all working wonders at the box office.

In Telugu cinema, films like Sita Ramam, Month of Madhu, Balagam, Dasara, among others. In Tamil cinema, films like Jailer andLeoproved to be massive blockbusters. Malayalam films like Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, 201,8, Everyone is a Hero, Iratta, Kaathal – The Core, Adrishya Jalakanga,l also released in 2023.

Here is the full list of winners of 71st National Film Awards

Feature films:

Special mentions: MR Rajakrishnan (Animal - Re-Recording)

Best Tai Phake Film: Pai Tang…Step of Hope

Best Garo Film: Rimdottianga

Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Tamil Film: Parking

Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa

Best Odia Film: Pushkara

Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai

Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhukku

Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu

Best Hindi Film: Kathal

Best Gujarati Film: Vash

Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge

Best Assamese Film: Rongatapu 1982

Best Action Direction: Nandu-Prudhvi (HanuMan)

Best Choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant (Dindhora Baje Re - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam (Ooru Palleturu - Balagam)

Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar (Vaathi), Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)

Best Makeup: Shrikanth Desai (Sam Bahadur)

Best Costume Design: Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi (Sam Bahadur)

Best Production Design: Mohandas (2018)

Best Editing: Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam)

Best Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan (Animal)

Best Screenplay: Sai Rajesh (Baby), Ramkumar Balakrishnan (Parking)

Best Dialogue: Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandha Kaafi Hai)

Best Cinematography: Prasanthanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story)

Best Playback Singer: Shilpa Rao (Chaliya - Jawan), Rohit (Premisthunna - Baby)

Best Child Artist: Sukriti Bandireddi (Gandhi Thatha Chettu), Kabir Khandare (Gypsy), Treesha Toshar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav (Naal 2)

Best Actor in Supporting Role: Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Janki Bodiwala (Vash), Vijayaraghavan (Pookalam), Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Parking)

Best Actor in Leading Role: Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway), Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Best Direction: Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)

Best Film in AVGC: HanuMan

Best Children’s Film: Naal 2

Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Sam Bahadur

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Debut Film: Aatmapamphlet

Best Film: 12th Fail



Non-feature films:

Special mentions: Nekal – Chronicle of the Paddy Man, The Sea and the Seven Villages

Best Script: Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know

Best Voiceover: Hari Krishnan S (The Sacred Jack – Exploring The Tree of Wishes)

Best Music Direction: Pranil Desai (The First Film)

Best Editing: Niladri Roy (Moving Focus)

Best Sound Design: Shubarun Sengupta (Dhundhgiri Ke Phool)

Best Cinematography: Meenakshi Soman, Saravanamaruthu (Little Wings)

Best Direction: Piyush Thakur (The First Film)

Best Short Film: Giddh The Scavenger

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: The Silent Epidemic

Best Documentary Film: God Vulture and Human

Best Art/Culture Film: Timeless Tamil Nadu

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction Film: Mo Bou Mo Gaan, Lentina Ao

Best Debut Film: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw

Best Non-Fiction Film: Flowering Man