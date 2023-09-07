Jawan review: Shah Rukh Khan cements his position as numero uno with this vigilante thriller

If Pathaan placed Shah Rukh Khan in the top position after a series of dismal box office duds, his latest Jawan, directed by Atlee, will cement his position as the king of the box office. Jawan has all the elements of a quintessential Bollywood blockbuster. Whistle-inducing dialogues and action sequences, a credible plot, women's power, foot-tapping music, a bevy of stars, and of course Khan himself. Atlee masterfully crafts a tale that showcases Shah Rukh Khan in all his glory- and if you aren't happy with one- the film offers two of them - both brawny, flexing muscles, hitting goons and charming everyone around with complete ease.



Written by Atlee and S. Ramanagirivasan, Jawan's plot is slightly elaborate and takes a while to sit in. With multiple twists, the screenplay manages to engage you from the beginning. Some are predictable and you can call the bluff, but some, one can't foresee at all.

What's Jawan about?



Jawan's plot takes a while to set in. It opens with a bandaged man saving a remote village, presumably in Ladakh from a bunch of invaders. The film then cuts to 30 years later when a battered, bandaged, bald madman takes a metro train in Mumbai hostage. He has his aids, a bunch of smart, stealthy women dressed in combat uniforms, well versed with hacking the system. Officer Narmada Rai (Nayanthara) is summoned to negotiate with the man, who dances to Bekarar Karke Hume and cracks dry jokes as he narrates the story of a farmer who died a few years back unable to repay his loans to the authorities. When Narmada asks what would make him free his hostages, the man states he wants Rs 4 billion to be transferred from billionaire and arms dealer Kaali's (Vijay Sethupathi) account to be transferred within a few minutes.

The police give in to his demands, and he along with his girls disappears leaving all the hostages charmed. So much so that they turn hostile towards the case. Turns out the man is an IPS officer and head of a women's jail in Mumbai- Azaad Rathore (SRK) who has turned a bunch of inmates from the jail into vigilantes. These women have all landed in the said jail due to wrong allegations and have had a transformative life inside the jail thanks to their captain.





Azaad meanwhile unknowingly befriends Narmada's daughter who wants him to become her father. A single mother, Narmada agrees to marry Azaad after she sees her daughter's fondness for the man. Narmada of course can't recognise Azaad as he works in disguise. As cases of heists increase, Narmada takes it upon herself to nab the culprits. Would she know Azaad's truth? And what motivates Azaad to stage such heists? Atlee forms an intricate story that goes back and forth in time - keeping the viewers hooked with multiple subplots.



Shah Rukh Khan in all his glory



Pathaan reiterated SRK's liberal stance and Jawaan brings forth the feminist side of the actor. Khan has been a vocal ally for women's empowerment for years. In Jawan, sure he plays a mentor of sorts to a bunch of wronged women, but the film celebrates strong women and their might to fight it out. All the female characters are projected as strong women who can take on a goon or two on their own and yet be maternal and soft when the time arises. Nayanthara, who makes her Bollywood debut in Jawan, plays a feisty cop who will not slow down even for a second due to familial emotions when duty calls.

There's Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo, exubering grace to her character. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and a bunch of girls play SRK's 'gang of girls' who are tackle men double their size.





While the film celebrates girl power, it presents SRK in a larger-than-life role. He is in a double role and the older character seemingly gives tribute to Rajinikanth with his walk and talk in almost every scene. The action sequences are elaborate, scenes that are common in action films down south - and are still new to Hindi cinema. Khan, the star of Hindi cinema for decades, eases into the south culture very well- perhaps due to the able direction of Atlee and looks comfortable doing what he does on screen.

Giving SRK company and complementing him in every scene is the very talented Vijay Sethupathi who plays the antagonist. Slightly menacing, slightly quirky (he gets some of the best lines) Sethupathi helps alleviate some of the most average scenes to another level. It's not a role that demands a lot from the talented actor but he still manages to impress you.

Anirudh's fresh tunes



The film's music needs special mention. Composer Anirudh, who is a well-known name in Tamil cinema, makes his Bollywood debut and delivers a stellar soundtrack. Foot tapping, refreshing and unique- Jawan music is hatke from the usual Hindi films. Dialogues by Sumit Arora draw in the claps in the theatre and camerawork by GK Vishnu also impresses.

The flaws in Jawan



The elaborate fight sequences, some of the scenes, and plot points require a certain suspension of disbelief but Jawan tackles pertinent societal issues in a very commercial setup and manages to throw in entertainment and thrill in between a serious narrative.



I did have a problem with the graphic content in the film. There are too many scenes that show death in grave detail and even disclaimers do not help. From suicide to capital punishment to death due to food poisoning - everything is shown elaborately. I wish the maker had toned it down. The screenplay also uses children to force out emotions from the viewers. You know certain scenes were written keeping in mind to make the viewers tear up.



I would still place Jawan above Pathaan. Yes, you read that right. Jawan is far more coherent, takes up a few causes and delivers a message or two while entertaining with Khan in a double role.



SRK and Atlee take on the system in Jawan but they take a very complicated route to send out the message. The course is 2 hours 49 minutes long with multiple elaborate action sequences. It's a tad bit long but still a very thrilling ride. Watch out for the climax sequence, and Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone's cameos.



Did someone say Shah Rukh Khan for Prime Minister? Yes? Yes.



