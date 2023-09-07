Jawan releases in theatres, celebrations begin as early as 5 am across cities in India

It's Jawan day! Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Jawan has finally hit theatres across India and the hysteria around the film is nothing short of phenomenal. Khan's film is being screened in several Indian cities at 5 am. Celebrations started before the screening outside several cinema halls across the country as fans danced to hit songs from the film, burst crackers and made merry before entering the cinema halls.



Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and others, making it one of this year's highly anticipated releases.

In a video from Mumbai's Gaeity Galaxy, the audience is seen dancing and hooting as 'Zinda Banda' played on the screens. The cinema hall is screening early morning shows for the first time in its history.

Videos of the celebrations outside Gaiety Galaxy show a euphoric scene. Since 7 September is also Janmashtami, a Hindu festival observed to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday, there were dahi-handi celebrations witnessed outside the Mumbai cinema hall as well.

In Hyderabad, fans also burst crackers outside theatres.

About Jawan



Jawan is SRK's second film this year. It's release is special as it comes after the stupendous success of SRK starrer Pathaan which broke box office records earlier this year in January. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.



It stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the film in a cameo.

The film is touted to be a commercial entertainer and features the actor in a double role - an intelligence officer and a thief. Anirudh Ravichander makes his debut as a composer in Bollywood with this film. Jawan also marks Nayanthara's Bollywood debut.

