Why is #BoycottJawan trending on social media a day before Jawan's release?

What led to the trend #BoycottJawan? Jawan, directed by Atlee, stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film has been made in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. Certain sections on social media have been demanding a boycott of the film, a day before its theatrical release, mainly due to the involvement of Udhayanidhi Stalin. Stalin is a renowned film producer and Tamil Nadu state minister. He is backing the film in Tamil Nadu and is reportedly one of the main distributors of the film in the region. A few days back, the minister sparked outrage with a controversial statement comparing Sanatan Dharma to mosquitoes and dengue. This comment led to a significant backlash, and the producer-politician stated that he was not afraid of any legal action.

“There are some things which we have to eradicate and can’t merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue, fever, malaria and coronavirus, all these are things that we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam (Sanatan Dharma) is like this,” ABP Live quoted Stalin as saying at a seminar.



The comment did not go down well with many and BJP, the ruling party at the centre, came down heavily on him.



Udhayanidhi Stalin is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and grandson of former Tamil Nadu CM M. Karunanidhi. They are part of the political party DMK.



In response to the legal threats and the growing controversy, Udhayanidhi Stalin had declared, “Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge. We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats. We, the followers of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, would fight forever to uphold social justice and establish an egalitarian society under the able guidance of our Hon’ble CM @mkstalin. I will say it today, tomorrow, and forever: Our resolve to stop Sanathana Dharma from the Dravidian land would not reduce even a bit.”



Udhayanidhi Stalin owns a production company called Red Giant Movies which also distributes films. The production house has reportedly got the distribution rights for upcoming pan-India films, including Jawan.



SRK's temple visit



Not just Udhayanidhi Stalin's involvement with the film, but many have raised objections to Shah Rukh Khan's recent visit to Hindu temples ahead of the Jawan release.



Shah Rukh Khan recently visited the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati, accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan and co-star Nayanthara, with Nayanthara's husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana offer prayers at Tirupati temple ahead of Jawan release



This led internet users to question whether Shah Rukh Khan would address Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial comments. Some even stated that Khan's spiritual side was visible only when his films were up for release and not otherwise.



Jawan releases in theatres on 7 September