Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana offer prayers at Tirupati temple ahead of Jawan release

Just days ahead of his film release, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Tirupati temple along with his daughter Suhana Khan. SRK’s Jawan is slated for a worldwide release on September 7 and it will have Shah Rukh Khan don several roles (from what it appears in the trailer). The Atlee directorial has everyone waiting with bated breath for the film’s release. To pray for its success at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan has been seen visiting temples in the country. The father-daughter duo was also seen offering prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple. SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, also accompanied them.

Shah Rukh Khan, and Suhana offer prayers at Tirupati temple

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Tirupati



He will visit Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple on 5th September pic.twitter.com/MS2ceH9Sa1 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023 ×

Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to screens after Pathaan which was a massive hit in terms of box office numbers. Meanwhile, advance bookings for Jawan have begun already and if numbers are to be believed, the film can expect a good headstart on the opening day of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana were seen seeking blessings at the Vaishno Devi Shrine last week. Today on September 5, he headed to Tirupati. He then visited the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple for a special darshan along with Suhana Khan.

Fans have been praising Shah Rukh Khan after videos of him at the temples started circulating. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen wearing a blue hooded jacket and a pair of light brown cargo pants. He is seen surrounded by his bodyguards. In another video from the temple, SRK wears a white traditional outfit as he waves at his fans and also blows a flying kiss at them. Also seen with them was Jawan’s heroine, Nayanthara, who was seen along with her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Jawan: What you need to know

The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023. Jawan will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the film in a cameo.

