Critically Speaking: Rani Mukerji returns on screen with Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Based on a real-life incident that took place in 2011 to an Indian couple settled in Norway, Rani Mukerji's latest film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway grips you from the first frame. The film talks of the ordeal a couple went through in Norway as they were separated from their children by the state's Children Welfare Service. Rani Mukerji plays the titular role of Mrs Chatterjee who runs pillar to post in order to reunite with her children. Directed by Ashima Chibber the film also stars Jim Srabh and Anirban Bhattacharya in prominent roles. While the story is a well-known and a widely reported one, does it translate well on screen? Watch Critically Speaking to find out.