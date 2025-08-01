/Shah Rukh Khan posts heartfelt message after winning National Award: Promise to use this recognition not as a finish line

Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartfelt message of gratitude on Friday night as he won his first National Award. The actor appeared in a video, wearing an arm sling and nursing an injured hand, dressed in an all black attire and grey-white beanie and expressed gratitude to the government, the jury, and his legion of fans for winning the National Award for his 2023 film Jawan directed by Atlee. This award is SRK's first National Award in a career spanning over 33 years.



Sharing the gratitude video on his official social media handle, Shah Rukh Khan captioned it with emotion and signature charm:



"Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry… Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today…"

Shah Rukh Khan reacts after winning National Film Award

He said, "Namaskaar and adaab. Needless to say, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, pride, and humility to be honored with the National award that I'll cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman, the I&B ministry and everyone who thought I was worthy of this one. I would like to thank all of my directors and writers, especially for the year 2023. So, thank you Raju sir, thank you Sid and especially, thank you Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in Jawan."

The actor further added, "I want to thank my team and management which works tirelessly with me. They bear with my eccentricities and impatience and give me their full attention and make me look much better than I am. This award, without the perseverance and love, would not be possible at all. Thank you so much for everything you do. My wife and kids, who over the last few years gave me so much more love and care as if I am the kid in the house and want only the best for me. They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time. So, thank you so much for that.

'The National Award is a reminder'

The Pathaan actor went on to add, "The national award is not just about achievement; it's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating, and keep serving cinema."



It’s a monumental moment not just for SRK, but for millions who have grown up watching him rule the screen. This National Award comes at a significant time in Khan’s career, after a triumphant return with a string of successful films in 2023 which not only redefined his image but also brought back audiences to theatres in 2023 and 2024.



"In a world full of noise to be heard, truly heard, is a blessing, and I promise to use this recognition not as a finish line but as fuel to continue striving, learning, and giving back. It is a reminder that acting is not a job but a responsibility to bring truth to the screens. And then lastly to my fans, thank you for all the cheers and all the tears. Really, thank you for pausing your scroll while watching my work. This award is for you, as each award is. I would love to spread my arms for you and share my love, but I'm a bit indisposed. But don't worry, just keep the popcorn ready, I'll be back in theatres and soon on the stream, so till then, just with one hand 'ready'," the Superstar concluded.



The "half a hug" may be classic SRK, but the full heart behind it is what makes this win truly special.

Khan won the Best Actor National Award along with Vikrant Massey who won it for his performance in 12th Fail. Rani Mukerji won Best Actress National Award for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.