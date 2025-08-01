/National Film Awards 2023: From Shah Rukh Khan to Rani Mukerji, meet the key winners

The 71st National Film Awards were announced on August 1 and Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji won top acting honours. Check out the key winners of the National Film Awards 2023.
Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji won their first National Film Award on Friday. The I&B ministry announced the list of winners of National Film Awards 2023 and Bollywood dominated in key categories. Take a look
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial 12th Fail was announced as the Best Film of 2023. Chopra has also produced the film, Vikrant Massey and Megha Shankar have played the lead in the film.
Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award. The film's song Dhindora Baje Re fetched Vaibhavi Merchant the Best Choreographer award.
Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal won Best Film Promoting National, Social Values. The film also won Best Makeup and Best Costume Design.
Filmmaker Sudipto Sen won Best Director for his hard-hitting film The Kerala Story.
Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey jointly won the Best Actor National Award. Khan won it for the vigilante film Jawan where he played a double role. Massey won for his sensitive portrayal in 12th Fail.
Rani Mukerji won for her powerful performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Mukerji dedicated her first National Award win to all the mothers.
Janki Bodiwala and veteran actress Urvashi were named as joint winners in Best Supporting Actress category. Janki won for her role in Gujarati film Vash while Urvashi won for Ullozhukku.
Actors Vijayaraghavan and Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar won Best Supporting Actor awards. While Vijayaraghavan won for Pookalam, Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar won it for Parking.
Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz starrer Kathal, which was a Netflix release and backed by Guneet Monga won the Best Hindi Film National Award.
Here too, the category had two winners. While GV Prakash Kumar won for Dhanush starrer film Vaathi, Harshavardhan Rameshwar won for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.
Shyamchi Aai is the autobiography of social activist Pandurang Sadashiv Sane. The film, based on the book, was directed by Sujay Dahake and starred Om Bhutkar, Mayur More, Urmila Jagtap, among others.
Best Tamil Film was awarded to Ramakumar Balakrishnan's film Parking. The ilm follows Eshwar, a young IT-employee, and his newly wed pregnant wife Aadhika's conflicts about parking after recently moving to a new house.
Directed by Arjunn Dutta, Deep Fridge starred Abir Chatterjee and Tanusree Chakraborty and explored the life of a couple post separation.