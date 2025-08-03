From Tombstone to Unforgiven: 10 Westerns you can't miss

These films have stood the test of time. From gritty modern classics to golden-age masterpieces, this list captures the heart and soul of a genre. So here are 10 Westerns that you need to watch.
A gritty, stylish retelling of a legendary real-life gunfight. Tombstone stars Kurt Russell as Wyatt Earp and Val Kilmer in a career-defining role as Doc Holliday. It's a modern Western classic that you can't afford to miss.
Sergio Leone’s epic spaghetti Western redefined the genre with its sweeping landscapes, haunting score by Ennio Morricone, and Clint Eastwood’s iconic Man with No Name.
Paul Newman and Robert Redford bring charm and chemistry to this buddy Western based on real-life outlaws. Balancing humour with tragedy, the film's witty dialogue and unforgettable ending make it a standout of the genre.
John Ford’s classic stars John Wayne in one of his most complex roles, as a man obsessed with finding his kidnapped niece. It’s a visually stunning, morally grey, and emotionally layered film that broke new ground in the genre.
The Coen Brothers’ reimagining of the classic novel stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Bridges, and Matt Damon. Gritty and faithful to the source material, it’s a beautifully shot tale of vengeance and justice.
A mysterious gunslinger rides into a conflict between homesteaders and ruthless cattlemen. Shane is a heartfelt story of redemption and loss, bolstered by powerful performances and stunning cinematography.
Howard Hawks’ classic blends action, camaraderie, and music, with John Wayne leading a small-town sheriff’s stand against outlaws. The movie layers charm and humour with emotional depth.
A modern mystery wrapped in a Western, Lone Star follows a Texas sheriff uncovering dark secrets in his town’s past. It blends the genre with social commentary, weaving in themes of race and identity.
Humphrey Bogart stars in this gripping tale of greed and betrayal. Set in the rugged Mexican wilderness, John Huston’s classic explores the cost of ambition and features one of Bogart’s most unflinching performances.
Clint Eastwood’s revisionist Western deconstructs the mythology of gunslingers and justice. As a retired outlaw drawn back for one last job, Eastwood delivers a nuanced performance in a film that is brutal and deeply human.