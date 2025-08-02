/From Waiter, security guard to clerk: Ordinary jobs that many famous actors have done - Akshay Kumar, Rajnikanth and more

Did you know Rajinikanth, whose real name is Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, worked as a bus conductor for the Bangalore Transport Service (BTS) before becoming a Tamil superstar? Not only him, but there are several other actors, who did different jobs before making it big in acting.
Acting was their destiny, and they eventually found their way into the spotlight. But did you know about the odd jobs that many of these famous Bollywood actors did before achieving success and earning fortunes worth crores? Here's a curated list of popular actors and the ordinary jobs they did before becoming stars.
Long before becoming Bollywood’s original Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, whose real name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, lived in Bangkok, Thailand, where he worked as a waiter and a chef. Born and raised in Delhi, Akshay also learned martial arts during his time abroad, which later helped him build his action-hero image in Bollywood.
Hailing from Muzaffarnagar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui struggled for years in Delhi and Mumbai. During that time, he worked as a security guard at a toy factory. ''Noida was where I got my first job as a security guard posted outside a toy factory. I had come from Muzaffarnagar before 1993,” Siddiqui at an event shared. He also worked as chemist.
The late Irrfan Khan was a celebrated actor known for his versatility. But before his rise in Bollywood, he held several odd jobs, including working as an air conditioner repairman.
Before dedicating himself fully to acting, Pankaj Tripathi worked in various fields. He served as a clerk in the irrigation department in Bihar, worked in a hotel in Patna, and also took up tutoring when he used to play at theatres.
Shahid Kapoor is the son of veteran actor Pankaj Kapoor. Despite his lineage, he had to prove himself in the industry. Before his debut, he worked as a background dancer.
Jacqueline Fernandez has made a name for herself in Bollywood with her screen presence and dancing skills. However, before her Bollywood journey began, she worked as a TV reporter in Sri Lanka.
Rajnikanth, the undisputed king of Tamil cinema, comes from a modest background. He began earning at a a bus conductor before stepping into the film industry in 1975.