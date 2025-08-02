/American music legend Stevie Nicks sparks health concern after rescheduling tour due to injury

Veteran singer Stevie Nicks, best known for her songs including Dreams, Gypsy, and Go Your Way, among others, has postponed her tour dates after she suffered an injury. Her team has stated on social media.
Veteran singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks, who is best known for her works including Bella Donna and Rumours, among others, has postponed the next leg of her ongoing tour after suffering an injury. Her team has stated on social media. They also mentioned when she will be joining back on stage and apologized to fans for the inconvenience.
Stevie Nicks' team used her Instagram handle and wrote a lengthy note informing the fans of her unforeseen circumstance. The statement read, "Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks' scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled. Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience.
Soon, fans took to the comment section to wish her a speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Heal quickly and safely, goddess". Another user wrote, "I'm so sorry, Stevie. Feel better, we love you". "Sending healing vibes your way", wrote the third user.
Stevie Nicks began her music career with her then-boyfriend, Lindsey Buckingham, and released the album titled Buckingham Nicks. She then joined Fleet Mac in 1975, helping the band to become one of the best-selling music acts of all time.
In 1981, she began her solo music career and released the album titled Bella Donna, which topped several charts. She has released eight studio albums as a solo artist and seven with Fleetwood Mac. She has won numerous awards with Fleetwood Mac, including a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1978 for Rumours. The albums Fleetwood Mac, Rumours, and Bella Donna.
Her notable tracks include Landslide, Rhiannon, Gypsy, Everywhere, Go Your Way, Dreams, Silver Springs, Edge of Seventeen, and The Chain, among others.