/A Quiet Place 3: John Krasinski to direct and write sci-fi horror thriller, release date set

A Quiet Place, which was released in 2018 and featured John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in lead roles, created a storm at the box office. The sci-fi horror thriller received critical acclaim and later bagged several accolades, including the Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globe, and was even nominated for BAFTA. Followed by the success of two more parts, which were released, ie, A Quiet Place 2 and a spin-off, which is a prequel. In the latest development, reports have surfaced that John Krasinski, who had directed the first two parts, will be directing and writing the third installment.

A Quiet Place 3 latest update, netizens' reaction

John Krasinski took to his official Instagram handle and teased fans about the return of the award-winning franchise. Along with a photo, the caption read, "July 9, 2027, which gave away the release of the third part.

Soon after the post was shared, the Hollywood actor's fans flooded the comment section with this surprise treat. One user wrote, "Gotta keep it so quiet, we're just using numbers now". Another user wrote, "Will Emily Blunt be there too? Love her." "What a trilogy this will be", wrote the third user.

All about A Quiet Place

American apocalyptic horror film A Quiet Place is a series of films set in a world inhabited by blind extraterrestrial creatures, but with a great sense of hearing. The first film in the series, A Quiet Place (2018), and its sequel, A Quiet Place Part II (2020), were directed by John Krasinski. The third film, the spinoff prequel A Quiet Place: Day One (2024), was directed by Michael Sarnoski.

Interestingly, after the movie gained fame, the franchise also includes a video game, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, developed by Stormind Games and published by Saber Interactive on October 17, 2024.

Who is John Krasinski?

John Krasinski is an American actor and filmmaker who gained recognition after portraying the role of Jim Halpert in the show The Office, in which he was also a producer and occasional director.