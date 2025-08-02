Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser drops as Mark Ruffalo is confirmed to return as Hulk

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially started filming, and we got a short announcement teaser for the film, which gave a few quick glimpses of Peter Parker's new Spidey suit. MCU fans also got official confirmation that Mark Ruffalo will be returning as Bruce Banner, AKA The Hulk, in Brand New Day, legitimising recent rumours that the Hulk will be playing a major role in the movie. We also got to know that actor Michael Mando will be playing the villain Scorpion in the film. Mando had a cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Scorpion confirmed, but what about Boomerang and Tombstone?

The rumours were confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day kicks off its first filming schedule in London. The movie will be the second entry in Phase Six of the MCU. While we have official confirmation that Mando's Scorpion will be returning, we do not have any new news on whether or not the other two rumoured villains of Brand New Day, Boomerang and Tombstone, are a part of the project.

Spider-Man, Hulk and Punisher team up on the cards

We do know that Jon Bernthal's Punisher will be a part of Brand New Day, so we can expect to see Spider-Man, Punisher and The Hulk team up at some point in the movie. The movie will be a street-level Spider-Man story and be more grounded compared to the previous three MCU Spider-Man movies.

Mayday Parker, the multiverse and Doomsday tease

With recent rumours that Sadie Sink will be playing Mayday Parker, the daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane, we can expect at least one multiverse plotline in the film. The movie will also likely lead into the events of Avengers: Doomsday, possibly in one of its post-credits scenes similar to the recently released The Fantastic Four: The First Steps.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and is scheduled for worldwide release on 31 July 2026.

