Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be a 'proper' street-level Spider-Man story, says Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige shared an update on Tom Holland's starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The movie will be the fourth Spider-Man film, set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and there has been a lot of speculation online regarding its cast and plot. Feige appeared in a recent roundtable interview promoting the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and confirmed that it will be a “proper Spider-Man” movie and a street-level adventure where the beloved web-slinger is protecting the city of New York.

“Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with — for lack of better terms — street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events,” shared Kevin Feige.

New direction and possible team-ups teased in Brand New Day

Marvel and Sony initially had plans for another world-ending crisis for Peter Parker to solve, but then decided to pivot and focus on a more grounded story. The official confirmation by Kevin Feige has fans excited and hopeful that we will be seeing a team-up between Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Peter Parker, since news broke that Bernthal has joined Brand New Day's cast.

There are also rumours that Mark Ruffalo will be reprising his role as Bruce Banner / The Incredible Hulk in the film. A team-up between The Hulk and Spider-Man will be fun to see and will most likely tie into Marvel's rumoured Hulk movie, which will follow the World War Hulk storyline from the comics.

Who will Spider-Man face off against in Brand New Day?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is rumoured to have three villains: Scorpion, Boomerang, and Tombstone. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is reportedly playing Mayday Parker, the daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane, most likely a version of the character from a different timeline.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and is scheduled for worldwide release on 31 July 2026.