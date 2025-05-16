Published: May 16, 2025, 12:05 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 12:05 IST

Story highlights Sadie Sink, who will make her MCU debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is rumoured to be playing a character linked to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man.

Show Full Article

According to an insider report, Sadie Sink, who will make her MCU debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is rumoured to be playing a character linked to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man. There have been multiple rumours about her character’s role, from playing Jean Grey to a version of Mary Jane from an alternate timeline.

But now, according to insider John Rocha, who was speaking on The Hot Mic podcast, Sadie Sink might be playing May "Mayday" Parker, the daughter of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Mary Jane.

If this turns out to be true, it would confirm recent reports that Brand New Day will be a story revolving around the multiverse and will lead directly into Avengers: Secret Wars.

Tom Holland recently spoke about the project, saying, “We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

Before Brand New Day, MCU fans will see Spider-Man in action in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four are said to play a major role in the movie. In Doomsday, the Avengers will team up with the X-Men and the Fantastic Four to stop Doctor Doom.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to hit the big screen on 31 July 2026.