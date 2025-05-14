Published: May 14, 2025, 14:02 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 14:02 IST

Marvel has just released the first trailer for the upcoming series Ironheart. The series, set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, follows Riri Williams, who creates her own Iron Man suit inspired by Tony Stark’s sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.

In the trailer, Riri is recruited by Parker Robbins, also known as The Hood, a young man whose magical hood grants him control over supernatural forces, to perform a series of heists. But when she realises his true intentions, she must stop him and right her wrongs.

Although Ironheart completed production in 2022, its release was delayed by the studio. After undergoing a series of reshoots, it will finally stream on Disney+ this June. The series will also serve as the final entry in Phase 5 of the MCU.

The series is created by Chinaka Hodge and boasts an ensemble cast that includes Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, and Manny Montana.

Ironheart will consist of six episodes, with the first three episodes premiering on Disney+ on June 24, 2025. Indian MCU fans watch the show on JioHotstar.