Published: May 14, 2025, 07:28 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 07:28 IST

Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones will make her MCU debut in season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again. Daredevil actor Charlie Cox officially confirmed the news in a recent press conference, where Ritter joined him on stage. Jessica Jones's return opens up the possibility that Luke Cage and Iron Fist's MCU debuts are not far behind.

Jessica Jones is a former superhero private investigator who possesses super strength and the power of flight. She teams up with Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist to form a street-level superhero team called the Defenders to protect New York from an ancient and powerful threat.

Speaking about Jessica Jones' MCU debut, Charlie Cox said, "It’s so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and ‘The Defenders’, and now joining the MCU. I’m so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!"

Jessica Jones's return is sure to have fans excited for the upcoming second season of the show, which is currently in post-production and expected to stream on Disney+ in 2026. The first season of the show received overwhelmingly positive reactions from critics and fans and brought Jon Bernthal's Punisher to the MCU.

At the end of the first season, Daredevil decides to create his team to take on the Kingpin and his private army after he becomes Mayor of New York and goes after masked vigilantes, using them as a cover for his criminal activities.

