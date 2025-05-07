Daredevil: Born Again actor Vincent D'Onofrio has shared that the team has plans for a third season of the show, but it depends on how well the upcoming second season does with audiences. Considering the positive reactions the first season got from critics and fans, it won't be surprising if Marvel announces the third season soon.

D'Onofrio shares an update on season 3

The show is a revival of the Netflix series and introduces the show and its spinoffs into the MCU. The second season of the show is currently in production and a spinoff TV special focusing on Jon Bernthal's Punisher is also in the works.

Speaking to Awards Buzz, D'Onofrio, who plays the Marvel villain Kingpin of the show, said, "If they let us do it, we have a plan. It is up to the fans to watch and to get excited. And it is up to us to please them and get the story right. We are looking forward in a big way."

Will Kingpin make his big screen debut?

The actor also addressed his recent comments, where he explained why his character won't be able to appear in the upcoming Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland due to the complicated copywriting issues between Marvel and Sony.

"I would love for them [to get] the rights thing figured out with Sony. I think that will eventually happen. I don't know when or how they're going about it, but I can't imagine that they won't figure out something. We'll see."

The Kingpin is one of Spider-Man's most notorious foes, having clashed multiple times, and a big-screen showdown between the two would make a lot of longtime fans happy. Hopefully, Marvel and Sony will be able to work things out.

For now, fans can catch the Kingpin in action in the first season of Daredevil: Born Again, which is currently streaming on Disney+.

