Jeremy Renner recently revealed that he had backed out of the second season of the Disney+ series Hawkeye after he was offered half of what he was paid for season one. A new insider claims that Marvel will be proceeding with season two without Renner, with Hailee Steinfeld in the lead.

Advertisment

Also Read: Avengers Doomsday leaked BTS pics give us our first look at Ian McKellen's Magneto and James Marsden's Cyclops

Kate Bishop to take the lead in season 2

The first season of the show focused on Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who becomes the protégé of Hawkeye as she investigates the mysterious circumstances of her father's death. The series was part of the MCU's Phase Four and was well-received by audiences and critics.

Advertisment

According to @MyTimeToShineH, "Despite Jeremy Renner's decision to not do it, season 2 of Hawkeye [is] still moving forward with Hailee Steinfeld as the lead."

Also Read: Avengers: Doomsday rumoured to have surprise cameos from Marvel heroes and villains

Hawkeye season 2 will lead into the Young Avengers

Advertisment

No doubt that many MCU fans will be disappointed if the news turns out to be true, as it will affect Jeremy Renner's return in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday as well. Renner has said that he is still open to returning. Hopefully, the actor and the studio can work out a better deal soon.

Also Read: The DCU hits its first snag as upcoming Clayface movie script ordered to get complete overhaul

Hawkeye was created by Jonathan Igla and also served as the MCU debut for Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. Kate Bishop will take over the mantle of Hawkeye in the second season, and this will lead into Marvel's planned Young Avengers project, which is rumoured to star Florence Pugh's Black Widow, Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, and Joe Locke's Wiccan.

The first season of Hawkeye consists of six episodes and is streaming on Disney+.

Also Read: 17 Years of Iron Man: 6 iconic quotes that built the MCU