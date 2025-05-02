17 Years of Iron Man: 6 iconic quotes that built the MCU

6 iconic quotes that built the MCU
Iron Man turns 17 years old today. The movie that kick-started the Marvel Cinematic Universe and ushered in the age of superhero movies. Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Iron Man created an enduring legacy, and 2008's Iron Man delivered some of the MCU's most memorable quotes that still resonate with audiences worldwide. So here are six iconic quotes from Iron Man.
"I shouldn't be alive... unless it was for a reason"
The moment Tony Stark realised that he was meant to do more with his life and take on the mantle of Iron Man.
"Sometimes you gotta run before you can walk"
Tony Stark's hilarious moment with JARVIS, where he is testing out his new Iron Man suit.
"Proof that Tony Stark has a heart"
Pepper Potts inscribed these words on Tony's first arc reactor for his suit, symbolising his transformation from an egocentric billionaire to a superhero.
"Don't waste it... don't waste your life, Stark"
Yinsen was the first person to believe that there was more to Tony Stark than meets the eye and sacrificed his life to save and set Stark on his path to becoming Iron Man.
"Let's face it, this is not the worst thing you've caught me doing."
The moment Pepper Potts realises that Tony is Iron Man. This scene would establish the quirky sense of humour and wit that the character would be known for in the MCU.
"I am Iron Man"
The iconic moment in the movie's climax when instead of using the cover story set up by SHIELD, Tony Stark announced to the world that he is a superhero and ushered in the age of The Avengers.