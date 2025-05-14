Published: May 14, 2025, 09:32 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 09:32 IST

Story highlights Discover New Vegas, the transformed Las Vegas where Amazon's Fallout Season 2 unfolds in a post-apocalyptic landscape, promising thrilling new adventures.

The first look at the city of New Vegas has been released. New Vegas is the post-apocalyptic remains of Las Vegas, where the upcoming second season of Amazon's Fallout series will be set. Filming for the second season recently wrapped. The new season will incorporate story elements for the popular video game Fallout: New Vegas

The Fallout universe is set in an alternative timeline where America and China start World War 3, causing the nuclear annihilation of human civilisation. A lucky few survived in underground bunkers called Vaults. The show takes place over 200 years later, and human society has slowly started to rebuild itself in a world filled with hostile raiders and mutants.

New Vegas is described as a jewel in the desert that somehow survived the nuclear bombs and is run by its mysterious benefactor Mr. House, who runs the city with his army of robots and an uneasy alliance with the local tribes. After the events of season one, Lucy, played by Ella Purnell, and the Ghoul, played by Walton Goggins, arrive at the city in search of her father.





Amazon had announced that the show had been renewed for a third season. This is not surprising considering the success of season one, which was a breakout hit for Amazon, garnered over 100 million viewers on the streaming platform and received 17 Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet serve as showrunners, and Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy serve as executive producers. Season two of Fallout does not have an official release date yet, but is expected to stream in 2025.