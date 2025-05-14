Final Destination Bloodlines: First reviews are out, check out what critics have to say
Published: May 14, 2025, 13:32 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 13:32 IST
Story highlights
The first reviews from critics for Final Destination: Bloodlines are here. The movie brings the beloved horror franchise back nearly a decade after its last instalment.
Bloodlines is the sixth instalment in the Final Destination series, which began in 2000.
Each Final Destination movie follows a group of friends who narrowly escape a catastrophic event after one of them has a sudden premonition. However, Death soon comes after them, killing them one by one in gruesome and bizarre ways.
Final Destination: Bloodlines - I hooted, I hollered, and I marvelled at how this franchise has inexplicably not gone stale whilst still playing the hits. My review for @thefilmstage: https://t.co/R6ZRlT7OKK
Final Destination Bloodlines actually makes us care about its victims and ends up being the best entry in the horror series. Here's our review. https://t.co/7DTa1dsqy3
Final Destination Bloodlines is a worthy addition to a well-loved horror franchise. Read our full review: https://t.co/rx8zAjavuA
The film features a talented cast, including Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, and Brec Bassinger. Bloodlines also marks the final appearance of the late Tony Todd, who reprises his iconic role as William Bludworth for the last time.
Final Destination: Bloodlines releases worldwide on May 16, 2025.