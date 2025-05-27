Peter Parker may be teaming up with this Avenger in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Tom Holland's upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, from X-Men cameos to its villains and rumoured plot. Now, a new report claims that the movie will have a surprise cameo from one of the main Avengers.

According to Nexus Point News, Bruce Banner, also known as the Incredible Hulk, will play a major role in Brand New Day. "Banner’s appearance will be much larger than a cameo, and Ruffalo will have a substantial role in the film," the report states.

A Hulk-Spidey team-up in the works?

A team-up between The Hulk and Spider-Man will be fun to see and will most likely tie into Marvel's rumoured Hulk movie, which will follow the World War Hulk storyline from the comics.

In the meantime, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is rumoured to have three villains: Scorpion, Boomerang, and Tombstone. Stranger Things star is reportedly playing Mayday Parker, the daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane. Most likely a version of the character from a different timeline.

Ties to Avengers: Doomsday

The movie will be the second instalment in Phase Six of the MCU and lead into the events of Avengers: Doomsday, where Spider-Man will play a major role in the Avengers' battle against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Doomsday will also see the return of the cast of the original X-Men movies reprising their roles and coming to the aid of the Avengers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was initially speculated to be a multiverse story, but since the release of Avengers: Doomsday has been pushed back, it is speculated that the movie will be a more grounded story with a few multiverse tie-ins.

Whether we will see the Hulk in the movie remains to be seen, and for now, we will have to wait and see, at least until the movie starts filming this August. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and is scheduled for worldwide release on July 31, 2026.

