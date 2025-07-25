/Kevin Feige teases Punisher will change the tone of Spider‑Man: Brand New Day, details inside

The internet has been buzzing with anticipation since it was announced that Jon Bernthal's Punisher will be a part of Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. There have been a lot of fan theories on what the plot of the movie will be, and it's interesting to see the dynamic between Spider-Man and the Punisher on the big screen. In a recent interview promoting the release of The Fantastic Four: The First Steps, Head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige shared a few insights into Brand New Day.

Kevin Feige teases darker tone for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Speaking about the tone of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Feige shared, "When Punisher is in the Spider-Man movie, it’ll be a different tonality. We are seeing, for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories, him being a proper Spider-Man. Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with, for lack of better terms, street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day rumoured plot details

Brand New Day will be more of a street-level Spider-Man story, and it is rumoured that he will be facing off against not one but three villains from his extensive rogues' gallery these are Scorpion, Boomerang, and Tombstone. But the beloved web-slinger will not be facing them alone; along with the Punisher, it has been reported that Mark Ruffalo's Hulk will also play a major role in the film.

Sadie Sink is reportedly playing Mayday Parker, the daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane, most likely a version of the character from a different timeline. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and is scheduled for worldwide release on 31 July 2026.

Punisher special to stream on Disney+