All the Spider-Man movies ranked from best to worst

Jun 26, 2025, 23:55 IST

Achu Krishnan J R

Which Spider-Man movie reigns supreme?

From Tobey to Tom to Andrew, here’s every live-action Spidey film ranked from best to worst.

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Regarded as Raimi’s finest work, this sequel delivers a powerful emotional arc and introduces Doc Ock in a visually stunning and heartfelt story.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

The ultimate multiverse crossover, this movie unites three Spider-Men and gives fans a nostalgic, emotional, and action-packed ride.

Spider-Man (2002)

Tobey Maguire’s debut as Peter Parker helped launch the modern superhero era, blending heart, humour, and classic comic-book charm.

 Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Tom Holland brings a youthful, relatable Peter Parker to life, and Michael Keaton’s Vulture is a refreshingly grounded villain.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

While Mysterio’s illusion-based villainy offers intrigue, this sequel is often seen as the weakest entry in the MCU Spider-Man trilogy.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Andrew Garfield’s Peter is intense and charismatic, and his chemistry with Emma Stone gives this reboot an emotional core.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Despite strong performances, the film struggles under the weight of too many villains and an overly complicated plot.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

A bloated and disjointed finale to Raimi’s trilogy, the film suffers from too many characters and inconsistent tone, though it remains meme-worthy.

