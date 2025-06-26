All the Spider-Man movies ranked from best to worst

From Tobey to Tom to Andrew, here’s every live-action Spidey film ranked from best to worst.
Regarded as Raimi’s finest work, this sequel delivers a powerful emotional arc and introduces Doc Ock in a visually stunning and heartfelt story.
The ultimate multiverse crossover, this movie unites three Spider-Men and gives fans a nostalgic, emotional, and action-packed ride.
Tobey Maguire’s debut as Peter Parker helped launch the modern superhero era, blending heart, humour, and classic comic-book charm.
Tom Holland brings a youthful, relatable Peter Parker to life, and Michael Keaton’s Vulture is a refreshingly grounded villain.
While Mysterio’s illusion-based villainy offers intrigue, this sequel is often seen as the weakest entry in the MCU Spider-Man trilogy.
Andrew Garfield’s Peter is intense and charismatic, and his chemistry with Emma Stone gives this reboot an emotional core.
Despite strong performances, the film struggles under the weight of too many villains and an overly complicated plot.
A bloated and disjointed finale to Raimi’s trilogy, the film suffers from too many characters and inconsistent tone, though it remains meme-worthy.