/Andrew Garfield's latest appearance on the sets of upcoming project astonishes fans: 'Has hardly aged..'

Andrew Garfield is once again making headlines, but this time not for romance rumours with Monica Barbaro, but for his latest appearance on the sets of his upcoming film Artificial as per several social media posts, which mentioned that it is filming in San Francisco. The Hollywood star looked noticeably different, which caught the attention of netizens, and several pictures and videos have gone viral on social media.

Netizens react to Andrew Garfield's latest look on the sets of the upcoming film

The 41-year-old Spider-Man actor has stirred chatter with his latest look on Artificial film sets. Soon, fans took to social media to appreciate his new look. One user wrote, "13 years difference....That's insane, Garf has hardly aged. (Andrew filming his new film Artificial)". Another user wrote, "Oh my god, wow".

For the unversed, Garfield will be reportedly taking on the role of tech visionary Sam Altman with Barinholtz as Elon Musk, while Monica Barbaro will be playing the role of former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati.

More details about the upcoming film Artificial

As per reports, Artificial will revolve around the company OpenAI and the challenging period in 2023, when CEO Sam Altman was fired and rehired in just a few days.

Reportedly, Simon Rich has written the script and will be producing it alongside Heyday Films' David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford, as well as Jennifer Fox. This upcoming film will mark the collaboration between Guadagnino and Amazon MGM, following 2024's Challengers and 2022's Bones and All, among others.

All about Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield drew the attention of everyone after he played the supporting role of Eduardo Saverin in the 2010 film The Social Network. He gained global stardom after he played the titular role in the Spider-Man franchise post-Tobey Maguire's film series.

His other notable works in films include Lions for Lambs, 99 Homes, Hacksaw Ridge, Silence, Breathe, Mainstream, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Under the Silver Lake, and I'm Here, among others.