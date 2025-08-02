/FUBAR: Arnold Schwarzenegger-Monica Barbaro led show cancelled by Netflix after 2 seasons, Here's why

Fans buckle up! Action series FUBAR, featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, might not be returning for a third season. The show, which made its debut on streaming giant Netflix in 2023, marked the first leading role for the actor in a series. Know the reason behind the cancellation of the show for the third season.

Why FUBAR has been cancelled for the third season by Netflix? fans react

According to several reports, FUBAR's season 2 release, which came after two years, could barely make it to the OTT platform's Top 10 for English-language series in its first week.

Reportedly, it gained the last spot with 2.2 million views, down from about 11 million views for the show's season 1 premiere. Season 2, with a full week, only got 3.3 million views, and the third week went down to 1.8 million views, ultimately dropping out of the Top 10.



Soon, netizens took to social media platforms to express their views, and one user wrote, "Netflix's FUBAR is confirmed to end with season 2. Season 3 will not be happening". Another user wrote, "Well, that sucks. FUBAR is such a fun show and I wanted to see Emma and Aldon try to be together." "I liked FUBAR. I'm upset it was cancelled", wrote the third user.

All about FUBAR

FUBAR is created by Nick Santora and produced by Skydance Television and Blackjack Films. The series first premiered on May 25, 2023, and was renewed for a second season, which premiered on June 12, 2025.

The show tells the story of a CIA operative on the verge of retirement who discovers a family secret and is forced to go back into the field for one last job - where he will navigate international threats and a strained relationship with his daughter.