Before the release of the 2025 film The Fantastic Four: The First Steps, the 2005 movie led by Chris Evans, Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd, and Julian McMahon, among others, was Marvel's first in the family. But did you know the original movie was originally planned as a trilogy? Hollywood actor Ioan Gruffudd revealed the main reason behind its cancellation of the third installment.

Why was the third installment of the 2005 original Fantastic Four movie cancelled?

In an interview with Vulture, Ioan revealed why the third part of Fantastic Four featuring him never happened. He said, "The mindset was that we were going to do three. I think the second movie was equally successful as the first and equally enjoyable for the fans. I particularly loved working with Doug Jones on that movie, who is just a terrific artist and an expert in the field of movement".

Also Read: Syndey Sweeney gets support from American Eagle after facing criticism for ad

Ioan further said, "If you want to witness somebody bringing a character to life physically, he is just untouchable. So there was that sort of momentum, and the plan was to do three movies, but these decisions are beyond my control.

Also Read: National Awards jury member Pradeep Nair raises objections for The Kerala Story win

The first Fantastic Four was released in 2005, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. It was directed by Tim Story and released by 20th Century Fox. The film stars Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis, Julian McMahon, and Kerry Washington. The film follows the origins of the titular team as they learn to come to terms with their newfound abilities following their exposure to cosmic rays.

A sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, was released in 2007. A reboot was released in 2015. Chris Evans, who portrayed Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), later reprised his role as Johnny Storm / Human Torch in the MCU film Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

All about Ioan Gruffudd

Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd gained recognition after his portrayal of Harold Lowe in the 1997 movie Titanic. He has featured in films as well as TV shows. His notable works in films include Sanctum, Foster, Eddie, Playing it Cool, Under Milk Cool, San Andreas, Buttons, Ava, Horrible Bosses, and The Adventurer: The Curse of the Midas Box, among others. He was last seen in the 2024 movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die.