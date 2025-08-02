Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney has been caught up in the storm after a controversial ad of American Eagle featuring her is facing backlash and allegations for promoting eugenics. Now, the clothing brand has responded to this on social media and issued a statement, stating that it has always been about the jeans and nothing more than that.

American Eagle breaks the silence over facing criticism for an ad with Sydney Sweeney

In a statement posted on the American Eagle's official Instagram handle, it said, ""Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story". We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone".

Soon after the response, netizens took to the comment section to express their opinion. One user wrote, "This is so good, no apologies needed". Another user wrote, "It's giving, I'm sorry you feel that way". "Well, that was disappointing", wrote the third user.

What was the controversy surrounding the ad featuring Sydney Sweeney all about?

The latest ad campaign of clothing brand American Eagle, which featured Euphoria actress, centered around selected pieces from their Autumn 2025 collection. But the attention of the ad was on the tagline of the ad: has great jeans/genes.

In one of the clips of the ad, Sweeney said, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue.” This ad has caused immense backlash among netizens, and many users have accused the company of promoting eugenics and white supremacy.

Some users have criticized, while others have supported her. One user wrote, "They are not far wrong. Oversexualization is too much". Another user wrote, "Idk, if it's racist, it's just a terrible commercial". "It's a good and witty ad. The left is only mad that it's a white person saying they have good JEANS. It has nothing to do with race, it's just a play on words about jeans/genes that has been made for decades", wrote the third user. However, Sydney Sweeney has not responded to the backlash for the ad yet.