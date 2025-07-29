/Diamond and gold studs! These are the world's most expensive lipsticks, with one costing $14 million

Lipsticks are considered the most essential part of any makeup routine. Without it, a look can feel incomplete, and with just one stroke, your appearance instantly feels elevated. But the question here is that would you ever buy a lipstick worth millions? In the world of luxury, there are no limits. From diamond-encrusted cases to refillable designer tubes, some lipsticks are not just a product, but a luxury, art and status that comes with a hefty cost. Below is a list of the most expensive lipsticks in the world that we wonder who will buy.

Most expensive lipstick in the world

H. Couture Beauty Diamond Lipstick

Price: $14 million

This is officially the most expensive lipstick in the world, priced at an astonishing $14 million. The reason behind its exorbitant price is the encrusted case, which has over 1,200 diamonds. It also comes with a lifetime supply of refills and beauty service.

Guerlain KissKiss Gold and Diamond Lipstick

Price: $62,000

Taking the second spot is Guerlain’s ultra-luxurious lipstick, designed by Olivier Echaudemaison and Herve Van Der Straeten. The case is crafted from 18-karat solid gold and adorned with 199 diamonds. Buyers have the option to customise the case, including engraving and refillable features. It’s a true collector’s item and a statement of elegance.

Picture of a lipstick Photograph: (X)

Bond No. 9 Lipstick With Swarovski Crystals

Price: $400

Bond No. 9 is known for its fragrances. But has also launched the luxury touch to beauty. This refillable lipstick comes in a glamorous case embellished with Swarovski crystals, making it far more than a makeup product. With a wide range of shades and the ability to refill, it's a super luxurious asset that many beauty lovers dream of.

Guerlain Limited Edition Rouge G Lucky Bee

Price: $290

Another entry from Guerlain, the Rouge G Lucky Bee is a limited edition piece that continues the brand’s legacy of high-end cosmetics. The case is designed with a bee engraved along with intricate detailing and premium finishes.

Picture of a lipstick Photograph: (X)

Valdé Beauty Soar Collection Ritual Creamy Satin Lipstick

Price: $199

Another high-end piece in the luxury cosmetics world is Valdé Beauty's lipstick that comes with bold shades. The Ritual Creamy Satin Lipstick comes in a refillable metal case, and the lipstick is creamy with a hydrating finish. The packaging is customizable.

Bond No. 9 Gold Lipstick

Price: $105