/Everything to know about Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay Kapur’s wife, at the centre of the Sona Group family feud

Priya Sachdev Kapur, former model turned businesswoman and wife of the late Sunjay Kapur, has come into the spotlight amid a high-stakes succession battle over the Rs 30,000 crore($3.4 billion) Sona Group empire. This follows the sudden death of Sunjay, who suffered a heart attack during a polo match in England just over a month ago. On Friday, tensions escalated publicly when Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, addressed the board of Sona Comstar in a letter. She alleged she had been pressured into signing documents after her son’s death and accused “certain people” of falsely claiming to represent the family, a statement widely seen as a reference to Priya.

Sona Group denies allegations

In response, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd rejected Rani Kapur’s claims, stating she is not a shareholder in the company. The firm asserted that it had proceeded based on legal counsel and that its decisions complied with regulatory standards.

Who is Priya Sachdev Kapur?

Born in Delhi to automobile dealer Ashok Sachdev, Priya pursued studies in mathematics and business management at University College London (UCL) and also attended UCLA. She began her professional career as a financial analyst in London before joining her family's automotive dealership business in Delhi.

She later transitioned into modelling, appearing in advertisements alongside Kareena Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, and briefly acted in Yash Chopra’s Neal 'n' Nikki (2005). Priya went on to found the luxury boutique chain Kitsch through TSG International and has since led various high-end fashion ventures in India.

Priya’s role in the family empire

Currently, she serves as a non-executive director at Sona Comstar and heads Aureus Investment, the Kapur family’s investment arm. She also leads the Aureus Polo team, which was founded by her late husband.

Priya was previously married to American hotelier Vikram Chatwal (2006–2011), with whom she shares a daughter, Safira Chatwal. She married industrialist Sunjay Kapur in 2017, around a year after his divorce from actress Karisma Kapoor. The couple have a son, Azarias, born in December 2018.