/Kareena Kapoor shares warm birthday wish for Karisma Kapoor: ‘Tough times don’t last, toughest sisters do’

Kareena Kapoor shared a warm birthday wish for her elder sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, on her 51st birthday. Karisma has had a tough few days this month as she lost her ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, to cardiac arrest. Kareena wrote a heartfelt and emotional note for Karisma on Wednesday as she turned a year older.

Kareena wishes ‘toughest sister’ Karisma

On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor shared a note on Instagram, her first post since the death of businessman Sunjay Kapur. While Kareena did not mention anything about the late businessman, she admitted that the year has been ‘tough’ for both sisters.



Kareena shared a candid photo of Karisma along with Saif Ali Khan and wrote, “This is my most favourite picture of you bothTo the strongest and the bestest girl in the universe…It’s been a tough year for us …but you know what …as they say tough times don’t last …the toughest sisters do…To my Sister ,my mother ,my best friend …Happy birthday My Lolo @therealkarismakapoor”

Several celebrities as well as fans poured their love and shared warm wishes for Karisma. Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar reacted with a red heart emoji and wrote, “Happy birthday, ” while BFF Malaika Arora wrote, “Love u Lolo.”Sonam Kapoor wished and wrote, “happy birthday Lolo we love you.”



A fan posted, “Happy birthday Lolo. Have an amazing year.” “I felt your words. How Cute God bless both of you,”read another comment on Kareena’s birthday post for sister Karisma.

Tough year for the Kapoor sisters

Both Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have had a tough year so far. Karisma’s ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, died on June 12 of cardiac arrest while playing Polo in England. Karisma and Sunjay’s marriage has been a tumultuous one, but the couple shared two children together- Samaira and Kiaan.



Kareena Kapoor’s family life came under deep scrutiny earlier this year, when an intruder attacked her husband, Saif Ali Khan, in the dead of the night with a knife. What followed was a lot of speculation about the family and security at their residence. Saif had to undergo surgery to get a piece of the knife out of his spine.

Last week, Kareena and Saif provided support as Karisma and her two children travelled to Delhi for Sunjay's last rites and prayer meeting.