/Sunjay Kapur death: Can a bee sting lead to a heart attack? Doctors weigh in

Can a bee lead to a person’s death? Sunjay Kapur’s death due to a heart attack after reportedly swallowing a bee has left many confused and worried. Businessman and ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur, died in England while playing Polo on Thursday. Kapur was 53, and reportedly died of a heart attack.



New reports around his death have emerged, which seem to suggest that the Delhi-based industrialist swallowed a bee by mistake during a game of polo, which led to a heart attack.



The news of his demise was confirmed by Suhel Seth on X as he wrote, “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur… a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and his colleagues.” At the time of his death, Kapur was married to entrepreneur and former model Priya Sachdev.



Kapur was a well-known name across business and polo circles in Delhi. His last post on social media reflected a sense of empathy after yesterday’s air crash inAhmedabad. “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour,” he wrote, just hours before he passed away.

Can a bee cause death?

According to medical experts, swallowing a bee can lead to serious complications. Dr Farah Husain, a senior anaesthesiologist and intensivist in New Delhi, told WION that a bee sting can be life-threatening.



“In some individuals, a bee sting can lead to a very severe and life-threatening systemic allergic response called anaphylaxis. This is an acute medical emergency that causes angioedema, laryngeal edema (swelling of the airway) with severe difficulty in breathing, followed by immediate cardiovascular collapse if not managed within minutes.



If a bee is accidentally swallowed and bites a susceptible individual in or around the oral cavity, it may become a life-threatening event leading to death due to cardiac arrest,” said Dr Hussain.

Dr Bhupendra Singh, Consultant- Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad also pointed out that a bee sting can, in some cases, lower blood pressure, which can lead to a Cardiac arrest.



“A bee sting or an insect sting contains a type of a venom which causes hypersensitivity in the body. The reason for death may be multiple. A sting may lead to an increase in heart rate. It can lead to a lowering of blood pressure, which in turn can lead to cardiac arrest,” said Dr Singh.

What to do if someone accidentally swallows a bee?

The following steps need to be followed in case of an emergency

-Call for emergency medical help immediately.

-If available, administer an epinephrine injection (like an EpiPen), especially if the person has a known allergy.

-Keep the person seated upright to aid breathing and keep them calm.

-If they become unresponsive or stop breathing, begin CPR

About Sunjay Kapur

Sunjay was a renowned businessman based in Delhi and the chairman of Sona Comstar Ltd. At the time of his death, he was married to Priya Sachdev. Sunjay married actress Karisma Kapoor in 2003 and the couple separated in 2014 and got officially divorced in 2016. Sunjay is survived by his wife Priya, and three children.