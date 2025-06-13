/Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband and industrialist Sunjay Kapur dies at 53

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and businessman Sunjay Kapur passed away at 53 after suffering a heart attack. According to India Today, he died while playing polo. No official confirmation has been released.



Sunjay was a renowned Delhi-based businessman and chairman of Sona Comstar Ltd. At the time of his death, he was married to Priya Sachdev.



No further information is available at this moment. However, according to actor and author Suhel Seth's post, Sunjay died in England.



In a post shared on X, he wrote, ‘’Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar…Om Shanti.''

Sunjay died hours after sharing a condolence message about the tragic Air India plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad on June 12. At 5 PM, he posted on X, ''Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash.''

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay were married in 2003. However, their relationship deteriorated after a few years of marriage, and the couple parted ways in 2014, leading to a divorce in 2016 after a long legal battle. The former couple shares two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.



Before Karisma, Sunjay was married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. Their marriage lasted only for two years.