/Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan visit Karisma Kapoor as her ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor passes away, watch

As news of businessman Sunjay Kapur’s death came in on Thursday night, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were seen visiting Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor’s residence late at night to offer their support to her. Karisma and Sunjay were married for over 10 years before they got divorced.



On Thursday night, Kareena and Saif were seen arriving at Karisma’s home soon after the news of Sanjay’s death came in. The businessman reportedly died in England due to heart attack.



Karisma’s friend Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora was also seen making a late-night visit to her home to offer condolence and support.



In the videos, Malaika is seen dressed in a light beige outfit, looking somber as she stands behind a glass door, speaking to her family before stepping outside. Another clip shows Malaika sitting in the backseat of a car with Amrita's son, attempting to shield her face from photographers.

Even Kareena and Saf tried cover their faces from the paps who were waiting outside Karisma’s residence.



Karisma is yet to issue a statement on the death of her former husband.

Sunjay Kapur dies of heart attack

Businessman and ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur died on Thursday night. As per reports, he had a heart attack while playing polo and passed away in England. He was 53.



The news of his demise was confirmed by Suhel Seth, who shared a condolence message on X and wrote, “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Sunjay and Karisma tied the knot in 2003, and their divorce was finalised in June 2016. The Delhi High Court advised the couple to explore the possibility of a settlement when they had first filed for divorce in 2005. Karisma moved out of his house in Delhi in 2010 to Mumbai, which was when her younger son Kiaan was born. Karisma and Sunjay ultimately decided to end their marriage in 2014 and filed for divorce, which was granted in 2016. Sunjay went on to marry Priya Sachdev, with whom he shares a son.