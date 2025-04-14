Prithviraj Sukumaran shared pictures of his meet-and-greet with Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor and director Meghna Gulzar after the recent announcement of their project, Daayra. The movie is reported to be based on a true incident.

A first-time collaboration

Meghna's last film was Sam Bahadur, a biopic on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, which starred Vicky Kaushal. This marks the first time both Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj will be collaborating with the acclaimed director.

In his Instagram post, the actor shared, "Some stories stay with you from the moment you hear them. DAAYRA is that for me." He added, "Excited to work with Meghna Gulzar, the incredible Kareena Kapoor Khan and Team Junglee Pictures! Wish you all a very happy Vishu!"

Prithviraj’s Bollywood return

Prithviraj is no stranger to Bollywood, having acted in Aurangzeb, Naam Shabana, Aiyyaa and the recent Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where he played the villain opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The actor is also reportedly playing the antagonist in S. S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra.

Prithviraj is also enjoying the success of the Malayalam film L2: Empuraan, his third directorial venture, which stars Mohanlal and has grossed a whopping ₹262 crores ($30 million) worldwide, becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Daayra does not have a release date yet but is expected to begin production in the coming months.

