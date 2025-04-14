They don’t make them like her! Kareena Kapoor danced in full swag at an event to her famous dance number “Chammak Challo” in Dubai. The song from Kareena’s film Ra.One with Shah Rukh Khan has been one of the many hit songs that Kareena has danced to in films and made them iconic. Even though the film came out in 2011, the film’s songs are relevant even today and is considered one of Bollywood’s best party anthems.

Advertisment

Kareena gave us a trip down the memory lane

Taking us back in time, Kareena while attending a jewellery brand’s event in Dubai, grooved to the song as people cheered her on and made videos that have now been circulated widely.

A fan page shared the clip on X with the caption, “So Kareena just saved my day by dancing Chammak Challo.”

Advertisment

so kareena just saved my day by dancing chammak challo 😭 pic.twitter.com/wlDpYWsfOF — letícia (@itsmeletii) April 12, 2025

Earlier, Kareena shared a sneak peek of how she was prepping for the event.

Kareena is pretty active on the social media. She often shares life and work updates on Instagram. In one of the posts, her husband Saif Ali Khan also made a guest appearance. In one picture, Kareena is seen rocking a police officer’s look. The next two pictures featured Saif Ali Khan in action. In one, he was spotted horse riding in a crisp white shirt, blue jeans and black sunglasses. The final snap zoomed in for a close-up of Saif on horseback.

Advertisment

Kareena Kapoor's films

In films, Kareena last featured in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The film released last November. The film also featured Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff.

There is news that Kareena Kapoor might share screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film, tentatively titled Daayra.