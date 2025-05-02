Jab Steven Spielberg met Kareena Kapoor Khan! The Bollywood star recently revealed that the director had once praised her for her film 3 Idiots. Kareena was part of the Cinema: The Soft Power panel discussion alongside Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda at Day Two of the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai on Friday. The session was moderated by filmmaker Karan Johar.

During the session Jab We Met actor narrated an incident where she happened to bump into Steven Spielberg who recognized her from the film 3 Idiots and praised her performance. The Rajkumar Hirani directed film also featured Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi along with Kareena.

Steven Spielberg praised Kareena for 3 Idiots

Recalling the moment, Kareena said, “I was actually in a restaurant, travelling somewhere, and Spielberg (Steven Spielberg) happened to be at the same place,” she said, adding, "This was many moons ago. Obviously, it was around the time 3 Idiots had just released. He actually came up to me and asked, ‘Are you the girl in that very famous Indian film about three students?’ I said, ‘Yes, it’s me!’ He said, ‘My God, I loved that movie’. So, you know, I didn’t have to act in an English film for him to have seen 3 Idiots. That, I think, was a special moment for us.”

Earlier in the day, Kareena shared her look on Instagram for the panel discussion. For the event, Kareena chose a floral chiffon saree and kept her makeup minimal- exuding royal elegance with her look.

About the Waves 2025 Summit

The four-day summit, held at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai, was launched by PM Narendra Modi on Thursday. The innuagural ceremony was attended by the who’s who of the film industry.

Numerous stars from across the country, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and others, will be attending the event and taking part in a panel discussion.

