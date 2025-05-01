Shah Rukh Khan was his usual witty self as he took the stage for a panel discussion along with Deepika Padukone at the WAVES Summit 2025. Moderated by Karan Johar, SRK-Deepika’s session was titled Outsider Who Becomes Ruler.

During the conversation, SRK shared parenting tips with the attendees, stating the importance of having a child in the life. Khan also stated that if one kids, one never feels lonely.

"You can never be lonely if you can make your children laugh. If you don't have kids, then make your parents laugh and you will never be lonely," said the actor.

Khan also revealed that he never scolds his kids, and even if he wants to instruct them on something, he calls it instructions from their mom (his wife, Gauri Khan).

Khan roasts Karan Johar

Then Karan revealed that Khan trains AbRam for his Sports Day, and his son, Yash, too expects him to train him, the revelation left Shah Rukh and Deepika in splits.

Karan requested Khan to help him in this situation, and SRK replied, "Pehle tu sikh le. 100 m race mein kaise bhagte hai (First you learn how to run a 100m race)." Khan brought the house down as he imitated Karan's walk.

Shah Rukh Khan was asked for parenting advice, and in true SRK style, his witty charm stole the moment! ❤️#ShahRukhKhan #DeepikaPadukone #WAVESummit pic.twitter.com/3Jcxi6B0jq — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) May 1, 2025

SRK romances bottle

In another video that’s doing the rounds of the internet, Shah Rukh Khan proved why he's King of Romance. Before the session, Shah Rukh was offered a water bottle, and he took the opportunity to romance it as he recited his poem from Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

‘Was never made to feel like an outsider’: Deepika Padukone speaks at WAVES 2025

On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen headlining Siddharth Anand's King. The movie also stars SRK's daughter Suhana Khan with Abhishek Bachchan. Deepika Padukone has reportedly been signed to play the female lead, but there's no official announcement about the same. King is scheduled to release in 2026.

Only the KING of Romance can perform a romantic scene with a mere water bottle! SRK showing everyone how it's done at WAVES 2025! ❤️👑#KINGKhanAtWaves@iamsrk @WAVESummitIndia pic.twitter.com/fZN30KDJeA — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) May 1, 2025

About WAVES

WAVES 2025, which has a tagline of "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries", will witness participation from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, over 300 companies, and over 350 startups. The summit will feature 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media. It is the first of its kind summit in India.

