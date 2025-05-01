Birthday special: From a model to Bollywood's leading lady: Anushka Sharma's life in spotlight

5 /6

A animal lover

We are all aware that Anushka Sharma is an animal lover. Over the years, Anushka, who is a proud parent of a Labrador, has been involved in different animal rights activities, whether it was raising voices for stray dogs and horses or launching a cruelty-free clothing line 'Nush' In the year 2017, she was named PETA's Person Of The Year for her efforts toward animals.